Neemias Queta News: Strong off bench in defeat

Queta recorded 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 96-76 loss to Orlando.

Queta provided a lift off the Celtics bench Wednesday, recording team-high-tying marks in rebounds and blocks while leading all bench players in scoring and finishing as one of five Boston players with a double-digit point total. Queta recorded his ninth outing of the season with 10 or more points, his first since Feb. 8.