Neemias Queta News: Struggles with foul trouble
Queta closed Sunday's 128-96 victory over the 76ers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with nine points (3-3 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 17 minutes.
For the second straight game, Queta saw a reduced workload after picking up four fouls. That's been an issue all series, with the center averaging just 18.3 minutes through four games with 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.
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