Neemias Queta News: Turns heads with strong play

Queta posted 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals over 25 minutes during Monday's 126-94 victory over the Clippers.

The Celtics were missing Al Horford (illness) and Luke Kornet (hamstring) for the second leg of this back-to-back set, while Kristaps Porzingis returned to action with 23 minutes. Queta absorbed the available center minutes and made the most of them, recording a season-high four blocks in the process. He's been excellent in limited minutes for the Celtics this season, but it's hard to see a path to consistent value now that the team is getting healthier up front.