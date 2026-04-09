Neemias Queta headshot

Neemias Queta News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Queta (toe) is available for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Queta is good to go despite nursing a toe sprain Thursday. Over his last five appearances, the standout big man has averaged 16.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 blocks in 30.0 minutes per contest while shooting a robust 75.0 percent from the field during this stretch.

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
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