Neemias Queta News: Upgraded to available
Queta (toe) is available for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Queta is good to go despite nursing a toe sprain Thursday. Over his last five appearances, the standout big man has averaged 16.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 blocks in 30.0 minutes per contest while shooting a robust 75.0 percent from the field during this stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neemias Queta See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 3010 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 2911 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 2911 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 2713 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 2515 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Neemias Queta See More