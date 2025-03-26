Fantasy Basketball
Neemias Queta headshot

Neemias Queta News: Used sparingly again in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 11:01pm

Queta provided four points (2-4 FG) and three rebounds in six minutes during Wednesday's 132-102 win over the Suns.

Queta's role continues to underwhelm, with him now having played fewer than 10 minutes in five straight games. It's been an up-and-down season for Queta, who at one point played as the primary backup center. On the whole, there has been very little to get excited about, with Queta averaging 4.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in just 13.8 minutes per game.

Neemias Queta
Boston Celtics
