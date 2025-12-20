Before he returned to action Friday, Dante hadn't played at the G League or NBA level since Dec. 2 while he was recovering from a concussion. Though he's now been cleared from the concussion, Dante looks like he could be at risk of an even longer-term absence after going down with what appeared to be a serious knee injury Friday. According to Hollinger, Dante twisted his knee while coming down with a rebound and needed to be carried off the court and to the locker room. Dante occupies a spot on the Hawks' 15-man roster, but the second-year center has played 15 minutes with the parent club this season and is expected to see the bulk of his playing time in the G League once healthy.