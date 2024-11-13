N'Faly Dante Injury: Sidelined with ankle injury

Dante didn't play Tuesday in the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 124-109 win over the Austin Spurs due to an ankle injury.

Dante likely picked up the ankle injury in the Vipers' season opener this past Saturday, when he played 18 minutes. The Oregon product inked a two-way contract with the Rockets after going unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft and is likely to see most of his playing time in the G League as a rookie.