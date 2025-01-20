N'Faly Dante Injury: Sits out Monday
Dante (undisclosed) did not play in Monday's 136-81 loss to Austin.
After logging 25 minutes in Friday's loss to the G League Spurs, Dante was unavailable due to an undisclosed issue Monday. As a result, his timeline for a return to the Vipers is unclear. The 23-year-old two-way player is averaging 12.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 23.9 minutes while shooting 70.3 percent from the field across 19 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now