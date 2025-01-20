N'Faly Dante Injury: Sits out Monday

Dante (undisclosed) did not play in Monday's 136-81 loss to Austin.

After logging 25 minutes in Friday's loss to the G League Spurs, Dante was unavailable due to an undisclosed issue Monday. As a result, his timeline for a return to the Vipers is unclear. The 23-year-old two-way player is averaging 12.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 23.9 minutes while shooting 70.3 percent from the field across 19 games this season.