N'Faly Dante News: Assigned to G League

Houston assigned Dante to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Dante made his NBA debut Monday against the Thunder, finishing with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 19 minutes. The Rockets are likely to get some healthy bodies back in the rotation Tuesday, so it's not a surprise to see Dante back with the Vipers.