N'Faly Dante News: Back in action Tuesday

Dante (team suspension) returned to action in Tuesday's 123-118 G League loss to the Valley Vipers, finishing with 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks in 28 minutes.

Dante's return was a welcome sight for the Vipers. He's averaging a double-double in 23 regular-season contests with 15.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 blocks.