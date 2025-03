Dante didn't play during Saturday's 115-104 G League win over the Texas Legends due to a team suspension.

It is unclear how many games the suspension will last, though the Vipers next play Tuesday against the Valley Suns. The two-way center is averaging 14.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocks across 25.7 minutes per contest in 33 G League outings this season.