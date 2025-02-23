Fantasy Basketball
N'Faly Dante headshot

N'Faly Dante News: Double-double in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Dante registered 24 points (9-9 FG, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and five blocks over 35 minutes Saturday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 136-120 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Dante made all nine of his field-goal attempts Saturday and was responsible for five of the Vipers' six blocks in a loss. He's logged a double-double in two of his last three G League outings, and over his last five games he's averaged 18.4 points on 81.3 percent shooting, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 1.2 steals over 30.8 minutes per game.

