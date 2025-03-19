N'Faly Dante News: Leading scorer in G League win

Dante played 31 minutes Tuesday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 121-108 win versus San Diego and compiled 26 points (11-13 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a block.

Dante's 26 points scored was his second-highest total in a game this season, and he also converted on an efficient 84.6 percent of his field-goal attempts. The two-way player has made only one appearance in the NBA so far this season and should continue to see most of his playing time in the G League.