N'Faly Dante News: Logs double-double in G League
Dante played 31 minutes Friday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 114-96 win over Sioux Falls and recorded 20 points (10-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block.
Dante led the team in rebounds and finished second in points scored en route to compiling his eight double-double in the G League this season. The two-way player has yet to see any action in the NBA so far this season and will likely continue to spend the majority of his time with the Vipers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now