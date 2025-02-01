N'Faly Dante News: Logs double-double in G League

Dante played 31 minutes Friday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 114-96 win over Sioux Falls and recorded 20 points (10-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block.

Dante led the team in rebounds and finished second in points scored en route to compiling his eight double-double in the G League this season. The two-way player has yet to see any action in the NBA so far this season and will likely continue to spend the majority of his time with the Vipers.