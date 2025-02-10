N'Faly Dante News: Logs double-double in G League win

Dante produced 22 points (9-11 FG, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in Monday's 115-110 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Dante recorded his ninth double-double in 25 G League matches played this season. He's a two-way player for the Rockets but is likely to see most of his minutes with the Vipers, a team he's leading with 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game in the regular season.