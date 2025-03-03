N'Faly Dante News: Makes NBA debut Monday

Dante racked up 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 19 minutes during Monday's 137-128 loss to Oklahoma City.

Dante made his NBA debut Monday, as four of the club's usual starters were sidelined. The big man finished one rebound shy of a double-double in an efficient performance. The 23-year-old will likely struggle to earn playing time unless several injuries to key contributors arise, though his level of play Monday is an encouraging sign for the future. The two-way center has appeared in 31 outings with the club's G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, averaging 14.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals across 25.7 minutes per contest.