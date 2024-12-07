N'Faly Dante News: Near double-double in G League

Dante produced 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks in 26 minutes during Friday's 129-107 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

After not scoring in double figures in his first three G League appearances this season, Dante has reached that feat in three of his last four games. He also set a season-high rebound mark and recorded multiple tallies in each defensive category for the first time Friday.