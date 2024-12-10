N'Faly Dante News: Returns from G League
The Rockets recalled Dante from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.
Earlier Tuesday, Dante played 27 minutes in Rio Grande Valley's 124-112 loss to the Austin Spurs, finishing with 16 points (8-10 FG), 13 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals. The rookie big man will be available for Wednesday's game against the Warriors but probably won't factor into the rotation.
