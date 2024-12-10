Fantasy Basketball
N'Faly Dante

N'Faly Dante News: Returns from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 5:13pm

The Rockets recalled Dante from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Earlier Tuesday, Dante played 27 minutes in Rio Grande Valley's 124-112 loss to the Austin Spurs, finishing with 16 points (8-10 FG), 13 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals. The rookie big man will be available for Wednesday's game against the Warriors but probably won't factor into the rotation.

N'Faly Dante
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
