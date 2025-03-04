N'Faly Dante News: Returns to G League

Houston assigned Dante to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Dante made his NBA debut in Monday's 137-128 loss to the Thunder, finishing with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 19 minutes. The Rockets were without several key frontcourt players Monday but should have more healthy bodies for Tuesday's game in Indiana, so Dante will head back to the G League.