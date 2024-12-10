Fantasy Basketball
N'Faly Dante News: Returns to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 3:58pm

Dante recorded 16 points (8-10 FG), 13 rebounds, four blocks two assists, and two steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 loss to the Austin Spurs. Following the game, the Rockets recalled Dante from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Dante has yet to make an NBA appearance this season. The 23-year-old big man will likely return to the G League after a brief stint with the Rockets.

