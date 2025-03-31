N'Faly Dante News: Strong month continues in G League

Dante registered 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds, two steals and four blocks in 38 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

In addition to supplying an efficient 15 points, Dante paced the club in boards and swats Saturday. The two-way player has made just one appearance with the Rockets in 2024-25 but figures to be a significant contributor for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the G League playoffs, wrapping up the month of March with averages of 18.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 0.8 steals in 29.7 minutes while shooting a robust 77.2 percent from the floor across 12 contests.