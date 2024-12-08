Fantasy Basketball
N'Faly Dante News: Swats seven shots in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 9:42am

Dante logged 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, seven blocks, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes Saturday in the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 139-105 win over the Texas Legends.

Dante is one of the Rockets' three two-way players, but he has yet to make his NBA debut and will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League. He's averaging 8.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 18.0 minutes across eight games with Rio Grande Valley.

