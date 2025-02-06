N'Faly Dante News: Transferred to NBA on Thursday

The Rockets recalled Dante from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Thursday, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Dante will rejoin the Rockets ahead of their game against Minnesota on Thursday. The 23-year-old has yet to appear in an NBA game, though he is averaging 12.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 24.1 minutes per contest over 23 G League appearances.