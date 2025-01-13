Fantasy Basketball
Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Claxton is questionable for Tuesday's game against Portland due to right hamstring tightness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

This appears to be a recent injury for Claxton, who hasn't missed a game since Nov. 27. It'll be worth keeping a close eye on his status as Tuesday's tipoff approaches. Day'Ron Sharpe and Jalen Wilson would be a few candidates to start at center if Claxton can't go.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
