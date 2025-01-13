Nic Claxton Injury: Added to injury report

Claxton is questionable for Tuesday's game against Portland due to right hamstring tightness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

This appears to be a recent injury for Claxton, who hasn't missed a game since Nov. 27. It'll be worth keeping a close eye on his status as Tuesday's tipoff approaches. Day'Ron Sharpe and Jalen Wilson would be a few candidates to start at center if Claxton can't go.