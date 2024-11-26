Nic Claxton Injury: Deemed questionable for Wednesday

Claxton (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Claxton has been a mainstay on the injury report this season due to a lower back strain and back soreness. The big man has missed four of the Nets' last six outings, and he will likely remain under a minutes restriction if he's able to suit up. If Claxton is sidelined, Ben Simmons and Trendon Watford will likely see an uptick in playing time in an injury-ridden frontcourt