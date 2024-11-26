Fantasy Basketball
Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton Injury: Deemed questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Claxton (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Claxton has been a mainstay on the injury report this season due to a lower back strain and back soreness. The big man has missed four of the Nets' last six outings, and he will likely remain under a minutes restriction if he's able to suit up. If Claxton is sidelined, Ben Simmons and Trendon Watford will likely see an uptick in playing time in an injury-ridden frontcourt

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
