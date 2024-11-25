Fantasy Basketball
Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Claxton is doubtful for Monday's game against the Warriors due to lower back soreness.

Claxton was a very late addition to the injury report and is now expected to sit out the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back set. The Nets were already going to be shorthanded, but Claxton's expected absence puts their frontcourt in serious jeopardy, with Trendon Watford (hamstring) and Cameron Johnson likely playing heavy minutes at center.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
