Nic Claxton Injury: Not playing Friday
Claxton (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Thunder, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Claxton missed the first leg of the back-to-back set Thursday, and this will be his third consecutive absence. The big man will aim to return against the Hawks on Sunday. With Claxton out, Day'Ron Sharpe should continue to start at center.
