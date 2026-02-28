Nic Claxton Injury: Nursing thumb injury

Claxton is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right thumb sprain, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Claxton may have picked up the injury during the Nets' 148-111 loss to the Celtics on Friday, when he logged 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes. Day'Ron Sharpe would likely serve as the Nets' starting center if Claxton is not cleared to play Sunday.