Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton Injury: Nursing thumb injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Claxton is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right thumb sprain, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Claxton may have picked up the injury during the Nets' 148-111 loss to the Celtics on Friday, when he logged 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes. Day'Ron Sharpe would likely serve as the Nets' starting center if Claxton is not cleared to play Sunday.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
