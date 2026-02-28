Nic Claxton Injury: Nursing thumb injury
Claxton is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to a right thumb sprain, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Claxton may have picked up the injury during the Nets' 148-111 loss to the Celtics on Friday, when he logged 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes. Day'Ron Sharpe would likely serve as the Nets' starting center if Claxton is not cleared to play Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Claxton See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 208 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Add Huff, Sharpe & Achiuwa for Playoff Push8 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 208 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 199 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 199 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Claxton See More