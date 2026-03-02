Nic Claxton Injury: On track for Tuesday
Claxton (thumb) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Collin Helwig of NetsDaily reports.
Claxton was held out of Sunday's matchup against the Cavaliers due to a right thumb injury, but the team expects him back in action Tuesday. Expect official confirmation on his availability closer to tipoff.
