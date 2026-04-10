Nic Claxton Injury: Out again Friday
Claxton (finger) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Claxton will miss a fourth straight game, and it's unlikely he'll suit up during Sunday's regular-season finale in Toronto. E.J. Liddell should draw another start at center in Claxton's absence.
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