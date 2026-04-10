Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton Injury: Out again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Claxton (finger) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Claxton will miss a fourth straight game, and it's unlikely he'll suit up during Sunday's regular-season finale in Toronto. E.J. Liddell should draw another start at center in Claxton's absence.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Claxton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Claxton See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 25 Start/Sit: Who Can You Trust to Close Out the Season?
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 25 Start/Sit: Who Can You Trust to Close Out the Season?
Author Image
Adam King
4 days ago