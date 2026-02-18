Nic Claxton Injury: Out with ankle issue

Claxton won't play Thursday against the Cavaliers due to a right ankle sprain, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Claxton had missed the Nets' final game prior to the All-Star break due to right hip soreness, but after recovering from that injury, he rolled his right ankle at practice Wednesday and will miss another contest. In Claxton's absence, Day'Ron Sharpe will start at center and could be in line for a 30-plus-minute role if he's able to stay out of foul trouble.