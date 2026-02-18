Nic Claxton Injury: Out with ankle issue
Claxton won't play Thursday against the Cavaliers due to a right ankle sprain, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Claxton had missed the Nets' final game prior to the All-Star break due to right hip soreness, but after recovering from that injury, he rolled his right ankle at practice Wednesday and will miss another contest. In Claxton's absence, Day'Ron Sharpe will start at center and could be in line for a 30-plus-minute role if he's able to stay out of foul trouble.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Claxton See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 118 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 118 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 910 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period10 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3020 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Claxton See More