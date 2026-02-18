Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton Injury: Out with ankle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 10:52am

Claxton won't play Thursday against the Cavaliers due to a right ankle sprain, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Claxton had missed the Nets' final game prior to the All-Star break due to right hip soreness, but after recovering from that injury, he rolled his right ankle at practice Wednesday and will miss another contest. In Claxton's absence, Day'Ron Sharpe will start at center and could be in line for a 30-plus-minute role if he's able to stay out of foul trouble.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Claxton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nic Claxton See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
20 days ago