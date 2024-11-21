Nic Claxton Injury: Questionable for Friday
Claxton (back) returned to practice Thursday and is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Claxton has missed Brooklyn's last three contests due to a lower back strain but could return to action Friday. If the 25-year-old center is able to suit up against Philadelphia, he will likely reclaim his starting spot from Ben Simmons.
