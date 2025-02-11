Nic Claxton Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Claxton is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers with a right ankle sprain, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

This appears to be a new injury for Claxton, and the Nets could exercise caution with this being the last game prior to the All-Star Break. If Claxton is held out Wednesday, guys like Trendon Watford and Jalen Wilson could step into larger roles for the Nets.