Nic Claxton Injury: Ruled out for Sunday
Claxton (hand) is out for Sunday's meeting with the Wizards.
Claxton's absence will open up minutes for Josh Minott and E.J. Liddell. Claxton should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
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