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Nic Claxton Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Claxton (hand) is out for Sunday's meeting with the Wizards.

Claxton's absence will open up minutes for Josh Minott and E.J. Liddell. Claxton should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
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