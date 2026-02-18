Nic Claxton Injury: Ruled out for Thursday
Claxton (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Cavaliers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Claxton missed the final game before the All-Star break with a hip issue. He's recovered from that injury, but he rolled his right ankle at practice Wednesday and will miss at least one contest. In his absence, Day'Ron Sharpe and Danny Wolf could be more involved.
