Nic Claxton Injury: Still out Tuesday
Claxton (finger) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.
Claxton will miss a second consecutive game Tuesday. However, with only three more contests left after the meeting with the Bucks, there's a chance the 26-year-old won't be back on the floor until the start of the 2026-27 campaign. With Claxton sidelined again, E.J. Liddell is the favorite to remain in the starting lineup.
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