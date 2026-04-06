Nic Claxton Injury: Still out Tuesday

Claxton (finger) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.

Claxton will miss a second consecutive game Tuesday. However, with only three more contests left after the meeting with the Bucks, there's a chance the 26-year-old won't be back on the floor until the start of the 2026-27 campaign. With Claxton sidelined again, E.J. Liddell is the favorite to remain in the starting lineup.