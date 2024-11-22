Nic Claxton Injury: Upgraded to probable

Claxton (back), who's now listed as probable, said he's going to play in Friday's game versus the 76ers, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Claxton has been upgraded from questionable to probable Friday after missing Brooklyn's previous three outings due to a lower back strain. Claxton also said that he has been dealing with back issues since injuring it over the summer and received an epidural injection last week, per Evan Barnes of Newsday.