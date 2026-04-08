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Nic Claxton Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Claxton (finger) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Indiana.

Claxton will miss a third consecutive contest due to a sprained finger, and his penultimate chance to suit up this season will come Friday in Milwaukee. The Nets will be shorthanded in the frontcourt Thursday, leaving plenty of minutes available for the likes of E.J. Liddell, Trevon Scott and Chaney Johnson.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
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