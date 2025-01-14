Nic Claxton Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Claxton (hamstring) is out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The reeling Nets will be without their defensive anchor Tuesday, and Claxton's next chance to suit up comes during the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back Wednesday against the Clippers. Noah Clowney should take on more responsibility from the starting lineup, and Day'Ron Sharpe appears to be a prime candidate to replace Claxton in the first unit against Portland.