Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton Injury: Won't suit up Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 5:07pm

Claxton (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Golden State, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Claxton was a late addition to the injury report while dealing with lingering lower back soreness. With Ben Simmons (rest), Noah Clowney (ankle) and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) also sidelined for the second leg of the back-to-back set, Trendon Watford (hamstring) and Cameron Johnson will likely play heavy minutes at center.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
