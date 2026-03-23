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Nic Claxton News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Claxton (rest) is off the injury report for Monday's game against Portland, per C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News.

After missing Sunday's loss to the Kings, Claxton is set to return to the court Monday. The rebuilding Nets are beginning to dial back Claxton's workload, with the big man averaging 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.8 blocks in 21.2 minutes per tilt in his last six games.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
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