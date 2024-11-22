Nic Claxton News: Available to play Friday

Claxton (back) is available for Friday's game against the 76ers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Claxton was deemed probable to play Friday, and he'll indeed return to action following a three-game absence due to a lower back strain. It's unclear if the big man will handle his regular workload at center in a tough matchup against Joel Embiid and the 76ers. Claxton is averaging 8.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game this season.