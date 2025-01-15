Fantasy Basketball
Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton News: Available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 6:48pm

Claxton (hamstring) has been made available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Claxton missed Tuesday's game on the road against the Trail Blazers with a hamstring issue but will be back in action for the Nets on Wednesday against the Clippers. The Nets big man is averaging 10.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per game this season, shooting 54.8 percent from the field.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
