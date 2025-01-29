Fantasy Basketball
Nic Claxton News: Blocks six shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Claxton posted 12 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, six blocks and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 104-83 win over the Hornets.

Claxton recorded a season-high six blocked shots, helping the Nets to a rare victory. It's been a disappointing season for Claxton, averaging just 9.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 combined steals and blocks. However, with both Noah Clowney (ankle) and Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring) now sidelined, he could be forced into more minutes, at least for the short-term.

