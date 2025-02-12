Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nic Claxton headshot

Nic Claxton News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 3:59pm

Claxton (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Claxton was iffy to suit up Wednesday, but he'll play through an ankle sprain in the Nets' final outing prior to the All-Star break. The 25-year-old's matchup outlook is brightened by the absence of Joel Embiid (knee). Over his last six games, Claxton has averaged 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.2 minutes.

Nic Claxton
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now