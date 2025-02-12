Nic Claxton News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Claxton (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Claxton was iffy to suit up Wednesday, but he'll play through an ankle sprain in the Nets' final outing prior to the All-Star break. The 25-year-old's matchup outlook is brightened by the absence of Joel Embiid (knee). Over his last six games, Claxton has averaged 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.2 minutes.