Nic Claxton News: Doesn't do much over 21 minutes

Claxton racked up eight points (4-6 FG, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 loss to the Hawks.

This was Claxton's second straight game without any defensive statistics, and his fourth consecutive single-digit scoring performance. He's been quiet over that four-game stretch, posting meager averages of 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest.