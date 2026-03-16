Nic Claxton News: Double-double in defeat

Claxton ended with 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 20 minutes in Monday's 114-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Claxton snapped a four-game stretch of single-digit scoring with a 12-point performance while also recording his first double-double since Feb. 9. The big man is now up to 11 double-doubles this season, though nine of those came before the calendar flipped to 2026. After averaging 9.9 rebounds during the 2023-24 campaign, Claxton's production on the glass has dipped over the past two seasons, as he entered Monday averaging 7.1 rebounds across 60 appearances.