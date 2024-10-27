Nic Claxton News: Double-double off bench

Claxton supplied 10 points (5-6 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 22 minutes during Sunday's 115-102 win over the Bucks.

Head coach Jordi Fernandez told reporters before Sunday's game that Claxton would see more playing time than he did over the first two games of the regular season. Claxton's 22 minutes were only two more than Friday's game against the Magic, but the 25-year-old center was productive during his on-court time and he registered his first double-double of the season. Claxton should serve as the Nets' first big man off the bench while Day'Ron Sharpe (hamstring) is sidelined.