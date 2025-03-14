Fantasy Basketball
Nic Claxton News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 10:43am

Claxton finished with 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 loss to the Bulls.

Claxton posted his 12th double-double while stuffing the stat sheet in an efficient outing. The big man also set a season-high mark in rebounds. Additionally, Claxton chipped in five assists for the second time in his last five appearances, marking just his third outing on the season dishing out five or more dimes.

