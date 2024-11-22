Nic Claxton News: Double figures off bench in return

Claxton ended with 12 points (6-9 FG), eight rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 113-98 loss to the 76ers.

Claxton returned to action Friday after missing Brooklyn's previous three outings with a back injury, coming off the bench and leading all Nets players in rebounds while ending as one of three players in double figures in scoring. Claxton, who ended two boards short of a double-double, has recorded at least 10 points and eight rebounds in seven contests this season.